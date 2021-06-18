Fans Believe La La and Carmelo Anthony's Divorce Is Due to His Cheating Ways

Another day, another celebrity divorce to unpack. We all know that relationships are hard work, and marriage takes that commitment to the next level. So, when there is speculation about mistreatment, it’s easy for fans to wonder why people pledge their lives to one another to only allow their relationships to blow up.

It’s being reported that entrepreneur La La Anthony has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Portland Trail Blazers player Carmelo Anthony . Many fans are surprised to learn about the demise of their marriage, but word on the street is that the divorce was imminent. Get comfortable as we give you a breakdown on La La and Carmelo’s divorce.

Sources tell the site that the pair wanted to ensure that their divorce goes as smoothly as possible for the sake of their son.

TMZ reveals that La La cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending her 11-year marriage to the NBA star. The pair — who have been together for 16 years — have a child together named Kiyan, who was born in 2007.

"As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship," a representative told the publication at the time.

However, People reports that the couple was living apart in 2019 while La La was getting legal advice on how to move forward with the relationship.

La La and Carmelo split briefly in 2017, amid rumors of the NBA star cheating on her. However, they were able to patch up their relationship and get back together in 2018.

It seems that La La has officially had enough of her marriage. TMZ reports that the Power actress filed for divorce after years of breakups to makeups.

Fans believe that La La filing for divorce has everything to do with Carmelo's cheating scandals.

According to social media, La La and Carmelo’s divorce has been a long time coming. And it has to do with the NBA star’s supposed philandering. Flash back to 2017, fans learned that Carmelo allegedly had an affair and got a woman named Mia Angel Burks pregnant. TMZ Sports reported that the two met at a gentlemen’s club where Mia worked as a dancer. Mia went on to give birth to a daughter, Genesis.

While La La and Carmelo seemed to move past that alleged indiscretion, things got worse very quickly. Suspicions started to circulate around social media even more about Carmelo’s cheating.

Carmelo allegedly got another woman pregnant, this time with twins. That’s 3 outside kids on Lala. The divorce makes sense — Dear Ashley... (@asj519) June 18, 2021 Source: Twitter

Lala Anthony got her a new boo. I'm happy for her. She deserves better. Now Carmelo Anthony can start *publicly* claiming all of those kids he had outside of his marriage. & He can co-parent & raise his son with Lala in peace. — Bella Goth (@HoodCommieGirl) June 18, 2021 Source: Twitter

And although there was no solid evidence, Carmelo stepping out the first time left the window of possibility open for many fans. Social media users also believed that he has long been cheating on La La.

Now, Carmelo has found himself in a battle with another alleged baby mother. The Shade Room reports that another woman claims that the NBA star is the father of her newborn twins.

Per Hollywood Unlocked, the unnamed woman has shared a slew of interesting text messages that many believe seals the deal on Carmelo’s cheating. In the messages, the woman can be seen arguing with a person she alleges is the basketball star about the health of their children. And to make matters worse, Carmelo supposedly responded by saying that he’s doing his part by paying.

“How do you ignore his health,” the alleged baby mother said in the text messages. “Man you will have the money when I wake up,” Carmelo allegedly responded. “Just tell me what the hell is wrong with cash.”

Fans immediately called out the star for stepping out on La La a second time, and shared that they think this situation was the final nail in the coffin. Not to mention, the name of one of the twins is Cash, which many fans noticed is the name of La La’s son on the hit show Power. Whew chile!

Source: Getty Images