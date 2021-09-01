"It's Humorous, It's Flattering," Says Patrol Lt. Eric Fields, The Rock's Lookalike

As a tweet posted by The Rock on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, reveals, his lookalike is an exceptionally muscular (obviously) patrol lieutenant based in Morgan County, Ala., named Eric Fields . A local celebrity, Patrol Lt. Fields garnered a great deal of popularity among Jumanji fans — and everyone eager to find out what The Rock would be like had he worked in law enforcement.

What do Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Aniston , and Dwayne Johnson have in common? They all have doppelgängers.

The Rock recently discovered that he has a look-alike who happens to be a police officer.

A law enforcement veteran, Patrol Lt. Fields has worked for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for some 17 years, per AL.com. He worked in jails, carried out investigations, and assisted the special victims unit before being appointed to the role of the Deputy U.S. Marshal. Unlike most of his colleagues, Patrol Lt. Fields likely received a range of queries about his towering physique and, of course, his uncanny resemblance to one of the best-known WWE champions of all time.

The Rock likely became aware of his lookalike's existence in Aug. 2021, after stumbling upon a tweet with two photographs of Patrol Lt. Fields and himself attached. The shape of their shoulders and the curve of their smiles are eerily similar — which might have come as a bit of a shock to The Rock and social media users.

"Oh s--t! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler," The Rock tweeted on Aug. 31, 2021. "Stay safe brother, and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink @Teremana, and I need to hear all your 'The Rock stories' because I know you got [them]." The picture on the left shows Patrol Lt. Fields at work, casting a relaxed smile at the camera while casually leaning on a car. On the right-hand side is The Rock. He is showcasing his chiseled chest and arms during what looks like a lake-side vacation.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," Patrol Lt. Fields said. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

As Patrol Lt. Fields told the same outlet, those closest to him are very much in on the joke. As he shared, it's not that unusual for friends to begin a phone call with The Rock's catchphrase, "Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?" His wife plays along as well, having gifted him The Rock-themed paraphernalia for workouts in the past.

But with great power comes great responsibility. As Patrol Lt. Fields said, he sometimes worries he won't always look sufficiently similar to The Rock.