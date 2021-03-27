What's Going on With Chrisean Rock's Missing Tooth?

Logo
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, rapper Blueface took advantage of this by quarantining along with several diverse women. He created a reality show called Blue Girls Club, which was super entertaining and dramatic. One of those women, Chrisean Rock, actually lost a tooth. 

More recently, Chrisean has stayed in Blueface’s good graces so much so that she got a tattoo of his name in blue ink on her face. As she was showing off her new tattoo on Instagram, fans were reminded of her missing tooth, so what happened to it?

Chrisean Rock lost her tooth in a fight.

Honestly, it couldn’t get any more dramatic than that. There’s a reason Chrisean Rock is specifically making waves out of all the women in Blueface’s house, and it’s because of her spunky spirit that there was drama in the house. 

In an Instagram Live video, Chrisean explained what happened to her tooth. One of Blueface’s ex-girlfriends and his baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, provoked Chrisean. The two of them got into a physical fight, and Chrisean bumped her mouth on a surface, which knocked out her front tooth.

Blueface gave Chrisean Rock the money to fix her tooth, but she still hasn’t fixed it.

By being associated with Blueface and becoming an influencer in her own right, Chrisean Rock has access to the funds to get her tooth fixed. She told The Shade Room, “Blueface paid for everything, for my permanent replacement. I just gotta go get it screwed in my mouth, so I’m procrastinating honestly.”

Basically, Chrisean is putting off getting her tooth fixed because they need to drill into her gum, to which she is not looking forward. She also has gotten a lot of support from fans, saying that she wears her missing tooth like a boss, so it’s earned her some respect.

A lot of people have tweeted about Chrisean Rock’s tooth too. Some are wondering what happened, and others are cheering her on. There’s also a lot of people that seem to be concerned that she doesn’t have the money to fix it, but we know she definitely does.

Chrisean Rock has reclaimed her missing tooth into her brand.

Because she hadn’t yet gotten her tooth fixed when she started off her music career with Blueface, Chrisean Rock is missing her front tooth in her music videos. Because of this, it’s become somewhat of a signifier of who she is and definitely makes her stand out from the crowd.

Chrisean has also totally reclaimed her missing tooth. On her Instagram page, her bio says her name is “DaBigBaby,” because she’s taken her missing tooth into her image and finds it makes her look like a “big baby.” But for Chrisean, she loves it.

She pulls it off, but she is planning to get her tooth fixed. We’ll just have to wait and see if Chrisean Rock decides to actually bite the bullet (or try to bite it) and fix her missing tooth.

