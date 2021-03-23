Rapper NBA YoungBoy Is Currently In Federal Custody After Fleeing the LAPD

Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy has found himself in trouble with the law yet again. On March 22, 2021, the “What The Speed Bout” rapper was taken into federal custody in Los Angeles.

This marks NBA YoungBoy's (real name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) second arrest within the past year; he was also arrested in Louisiana back in September 2020. But what exactly caused the rapper to be detained? Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

And to make matters worse, he may be facing a possible weapons charge. Police also found a firearm in the vehicle, although they’re unsure at this time if it belongs to the rapper.

Once authorities realized that this would become a manhunt, they decided to enlist the help of a K-9 animal. TMZ shares that law enforcement set up a perimeter so that the K-9 could help sniff him out. Luckily, NBA YoungBoy was not harmed during his capture.

According to TMZ , the LAPD and the feds attempted to pull over the rapper on March 22, 2021. Apparently, he has an outstanding federal warrant. However, the rapper did not comply and led the authorities on a pursuit. The site reports that once the vehicles stopped, the rapper ran off.

If you’re a fan of NBA YoungBoy, then you know that he has been very problematic at times. Aside from his love life and being a young father to seven children, the "Kacey Talk" rapper has been pretty busy violating the law.

NBA YoungBoy was also arrested with 15 other men in September 2020.

While his latest arrest is troubling to hear, NBA YoungBoy has many more problems to take care of. And they all stem from his arrest back in September 2020 in Louisiana.

Per WAFB9, the rapper was arrested along with 15 other men. The charges consisted of drug possession, drug distribution, felony possession of a firearm, and stolen firearms charges. However, NBA YoungBoy’s lawyer is adamant that he did nothing wrong, and they are prepared to fight the case.

“Kentrell is not guilty of any crimes," James Manasseh, the rapper’s attorney, said in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. "There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”

Although the site reports that the Baton Rouge Police Department received tips from an anonymous source about the rapper and a group of people brandishing guns at an abandoned lot, his lawyer says that NBA YoungBoy is innocent.

