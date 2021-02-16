Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Parents Helped Shape the Person He Is Today

Dwayne is the only child of Ata and Rocky Johnson, although his father did have two other children with one of his other wives. Still, Dwayne had maintained a close relationship with his dad until the former wrestler's passing in 2020. Dwayne eventually became a wrestler himself, managing to step out from the shadow cast by his dad, a former WWE star.

Rocky started out as a boxer, but eventually found himself drawn to wrestling. In 1982, he became a part of the WWE (then, the WWF) and would later migrate to the independent circuit before his retirement from the sport altogether.