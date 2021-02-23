Every Episode of 'Young Rock' Is Based on a True Story — Including the Story of Waffle

All of the stories told on Young Rock are based on true events, and showrunners say that the tragic tale of Waffle was all facts until the end of the episode, which was made for TV. Nahnatchka explained , “ That was the story he told us. We were like, ‘This is amazing,’ but the ending in the episode isn’t how it went down. … I don’t want to give it away, but he absolutely bought a car from a crackhead.”

Nahnatchka told Deadline that we’ll be able to see even more of Dwayne’s antics as a 10-, 15-, and 18-year-old as the show progresses. She added, “He’s had such a big life that, to me, just telling a linear story is sort of doing a little bit of disservice. I kind of wanted to jump around [in time], and he’s got the experiences to justify that.”

You can watch new episodes of Young Rock on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.