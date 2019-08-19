Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is on Such Good Terms With His First Wife That She Still Produces His Movies

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a top action-movie star, but he's also one of the most lovable guys in Hollywood. He posts on Instagram about his decadent cheat days and about how much he celebrates his three daughters. It's truly no surprise then that he and his ex-wife Dany Garcia are on great terms, and the pair even continues to work together.

Dwayne announced that he married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on August 18, leading many to wonder about who Dwayne Johnson's first wife Dany Garcia is. Inside her lucrative producing job, how the pair met, and details on Dwayne's second wedding.

Dwayne Johnson's first wife, Dany Garcia, produces blockbuster movies. When Dwayne decided to go from a wrestling-focused career to a movie star, Dany was integral in his eventual success. The pair married in May of 1997 after meeting years earlier in college at the University of Miami. They had a daughter together named Simone in 2001. She went on to be the first Golden Globes ambassador in 2018, which was a shift in the traditional role of Miss Golden Globes.

Source: Getty

Dwayne and Dany announced their divorce in 2007, and Dwyane began dating Lauren Hashian that same year. Dany and Dwayne promised that their split was amicable, and they made good on that promise by continuing to work together. She had worked in wealth management before Dwayne asked her to manage him in his acting career, which she continues to do to this day.

Dany and Dwayne are the co-founders of Seven Bucks Productions, a company that produces many films that Dwayne has starred in, including Hobbs and Shaw, Baywatch, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She is also the founder of a media company called The Garcia Companies, which represents actors such as Idris Elba and Henry Cavill.

She married bodybuilder Dave Rienzi in 2014, who works as Dwayne's personal trainer, proving that it really is all in the family for this former couple. Dwayne himself just tied the knot, and there are some breathtaking details on his Hawaii nuptials.

Inside Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's long romance. Lauren was no stranger to the spotlight before she started dating Dwayne. She's the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian, who passed away in 2017. She inherited a love of music from her dad, and she has worked as a singer-songwriter. She appeared on the reality TV show R U the Girl in 2005, where she competed to win a spot to sing some vocals in the girl group TLC after the tragic death of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 2002.

While Lauren didn't win the show, it did give her some exposure in her music career. She released several singles with Warner Music Group. She met Dwayne when he was filming the 2006 movie The Game Plan, and the pair began dating after he split from Dany. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in 2015, a daughter that they named Jasmine. They planned on a 2018 wedding until Lauren got pregnant with their second daughter together, Tiana.

After years of waiting for the right time, Lauren and Dwayne walked down the aisle on August 18. Dwayne posted a photo of the pair together on the beaches of Hawaii as his announcement of the nuptials. Lauren wore a mermaid gown with lace flowers on it, while the groom wore white pants and a white shirt.

Source: Instagram