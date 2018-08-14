Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Makes His Fans Feel Like Family Over and Over Again

Despite being the highest paid actor in Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson always makes time for his family. His Instagram is full of touching posts dedicated to his daughters, his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian — and his millions of fans.

Yes, if you follow The Rock on social media, it's easy to feel like you are part of his extended family. Whether you are this grandma who had a life-size cutout of the former wrestler next to her hospital bed or someone who tweeted him 100 days in a row just for a chance to meet him, The Rock always makes time for his followers, no matter how busy his schedule is.

And make no doubt about it — he always has something cooking (see what we did there). Along with filming three to four movies a year and his popular TV show Ballers, the 46-year-old also has an apparel line with Under Armour and seems to still find time for an intense workout and his signature chocolate chip banana pancakes cheat meal. However, he would be the first to tell you it's his family (and fans) that keep him grounded and not the other way around.

The Rock visited his aunt, and the Internet's heart melted. Fans could not get enough of the photo The Rock shared while visiting his Aunt Dorothy in Georgia. "We road tripped down to Macon, to spend some good time with our Aunt Dorothy who’s 88yrs young. She’s the Queen of Gray, Georgia in Jones County with an amazing energy and like me, she has beautiful hair," he jokingly captioned the pic. "Funny cause it hit me yesterday as I was driving back to Atlanta, that my life is the craziest it’s ever been and I didn’t know much I TRULY NEEDED to go to a place where things can really slow down for me and I can just breathe and enjoy some good quality family. Hard to explain, but this was good for the soul."

The Rock shows off his "brothers" on the Hobbs and Shaw set. Recently, The Rock gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the actors who would be portraying his "brothers" on the Fast and Furious spinoff. "In Samoa 🇼🇸 we have a word that means everything to us — AIGA — which means FAMILY," he wrote. "My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers. My family. My aiga. They all live in Samoa where they own and operate Hobbs Customs — a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is 'Ou te le tau to’atasi ae matou te tau fa’atasi' which means, 'When you fight one, you fight us ALL. Biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen is coming this summer. "

Pro wrestler Roman Reigns, along with Josh Mauga, Cliff Curtis, and John Tui, stand next to The Rock in the siblings pic — but fans were upset that famous Hawaiian Jason Momoa wasn't chosen to be one of the bros. "Me and Momoa tried hard to get him in this movie to play my brother, but his schedule was too packed," The Rock explained to his followers. Next Hobbs movie for sure." We'll be keeping our fingers crossed.

Can we be The Rock's cousin, too? Tonoai Reed, who just happens to be The Rock's cousin and stuntman, was the latest "victim" of the actor's generosity when he was gifted a new truck for all his years of hard work. "Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several 'Stuntman of the Year' honors," The Rock explained. "Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business."

