Adam Ray Is Ready to Rise Through the Ranks of the WWE in 'Young Rock'

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? The legendary WWE wrestler turned Hollywood superstar has unveiled more of the cast that are set to join NBC’s newest sitcom, Young Rock . The series takes a look at the early days of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s childhood, growing up in a wrestling family in the 1980s.

The latest unveiling includes the actor who will play Vince McMahon , the WWE chairman. So, who will take on the role of the famed wrestling executive? Keep scrolling!

As the show gears up for its release, NBC has been giving audiences sneak peeks at some of the iconic WWE legends that will be portrayed in the series, including Andre the Giant and the Iron Sheik.

Who plays Vince McMahon on 'Young Rock'?

Vince McMahon is the chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he started working at the age of 23. Originally his father’s company, Vince started off as an in-ring announcer before he became the official commentator for all televised matches in 1971.

Throughout the 1970s, Vince built up the company and became the man behind some of the most iconic matches of the time, including the Muhammad Ali versus Antonio Inoki match of 1976. In 1982, Vince took over the company from his father and transformed it into a global phenomenon. Today, WWE is broadcast in around 150 countries in more than 30 languages, and its wrestlers are firmly part of American culture at large.

For NBC’s Young Rock, the network cast comedian Adam Ray as the young and ambitious Vince McMahon. Adam has been in big budget movies like 2016’s Ghostbusters and 2015’s Spy, both alongside Melissa McCarthy. He has also appeared on the television show Ballers, in which The Rock also stars, and on comedies like Curb Your Enthusiasm, American Vandal, and Arrested Development.

As a young promoter at what was then called Capital Wrestling Corporation, Young Rock’s Vince McMahon's character is described as “bold, ambitious, and quickly rising through the ranks of his father’s company.” Vince is also said to be a close friend of The Rock’s grandmother, Lia Maivia, who turns to Vince for support when a strong rival challenges her.

The Rock himself took to Instagram to announce the new casting decisions. He also said that he “made sure Vince’s office had a few cool Easter eggs for the fans.” Soon after, Adam also announced the casting with the caption, “As my dude DJ just announced on his Instagram, I can now proudly say what part I’m [portraying] on NBC’s “YOUNG ROCK”… I’ll be playing WWE Chairman & CEO - VINCE MCMAHON.”

Article continues below advertisement

Along with the announcement, Adam included pictures of himself in full costume, complete with a fancy suit and wig, standing beside Joseph Lee Anderson, who plays The Rock’s dad, wrestler Rocky Johnson, on the show. He also called the show “incredible” and an “insanely heartwarming story.”