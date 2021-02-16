Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Went to Four Different High Schools as a Teenager

The Rock excelled during his time playing football in high school and received offers from many Division I collegiate programs. He committed to going to the University of Miami on a full ride where he mostly played defensive tackle. In 1991, he won a college championship. He graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of General Studies in criminology and physiology.

“He was a highly recruited kid,” defensive line coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN. “We were excited to have him, he came to us ahead of his time. He was developed and was extremely quick. He was a hard worker and a humble young man … Everybody liked him. He was easily coachable and everybody was impressed with him. He came in and played a lot as a freshman.”

Young Rock airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.