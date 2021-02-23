Dwayne Johnson's Siblings Prefer Living Their Lives Away From the Spotlight

His new series Young Rock (which is based on the true story of his rise to fame) has prompted fans to wonder: Does Dwayne have siblings? Let's take a deep dive into his family dynamic.

Global superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can't seem to stay away from the spotlight. Following a failed attempt at a professional football career and a wildly successful WWE career, Dwayne shifted his focus to acting — and he continues to star in blockbusters to this day.

Before Dwayne's dad moved from Canada to the U.S. to become a full-time wrestler, he was married to a woman named Una, with whom he had two children, Curtis and Wanda (who are actually Dwayne's half-siblings).

Dwayne's father was born Wayde Douglas Bowles in Nova Scotia. However, he later changed his name to Rocky Johnson after he moved to Toronto, Canada, and began his wrestling career. This name change paid homage to his favorite boxers, Jack Johnson and Rocky Marciano.

Dwayne Johnson's siblings prefer to live private lives.

Don't feel too bad if you were surprised to learn that Dwayne has a brother and a sister; unlike their famous brother, Dwayne's siblings seem to prefer life away from the spotlight. In fact, if you were hoping to get a closer look at their day-to-day lives, we've got some unfortunate news. We couldn't find a public Instagram account for Wanda — and it's unclear whether the Instagram account under Curtis' name is legit, considering it doesn't boast the "verified" checkmark.

It's unclear, too, how much of a relationship Dwayne has had with his siblings — both growing up and today. Although not much has been publicly said about Dwayne's brother and sister, Rocky did thank all three of his children when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2008.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Rocky died at age 75 of a pulmonary embolism as the result of a blood clot in his leg. Dwayne posted a touching video tribute via Instagram following his father's death — and Curtis also spoke about their dad's legacy.

Speaking with Canada's CBC, Curtis shared about how Rocky broke barriers in the wrestling world. "I’ve seen him work hard all his life,” he told the publication. “I’ve seen him held down at certain times until he had to work twice as hard because of racial barriers.”

"Wrestling is choreographed but some of the guys would stiff him — that means hit him for real with harder shots than should have been — just because of his race," Curtis added. "Once he realized who these guys were and what it was about then he'd hit back twice as hard ... just to let him know that's not going to happen."

So far, Dwayne's siblings (as portrayed by actors) have yet to make an appearance in the new comedy series Young Rock but we'll definitely keep our eyes peeled to see whether we'll be able to learn more about Curtis and Wanda!