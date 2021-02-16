Matthew Willig Is Playing an Enormous, World-Famous Wrestler on 'Young Rock'

André the Giant, one of the most famous wrestlers in the history of the sport, is set to appear in a recurring role on Young Rock. In the show, André will be played by actor Matthew Willig , who may be best known for his role in Concussion. André is known outside the ring for his role in The Princess Bride and for his massive stature, which is one of the reasons he rose to fame.

Although he was an intensely private person, André was apparently close to the Johnson family and had a unique relationship with Dewey, which was Dwayne's nickname as a child.

Matthew is himself a former athlete and won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams in 1999. After an injury ended his football career, he turned to acting and has since appeared on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dexter, and NCIS, and in films like Birds of Prey and We Are the Millers.