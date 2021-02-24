'Young Rock' Shows The Rock Running for President in 2032 — Does He Plan To?

From WWE to the big screen, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has come a long way in Hollywood, and now you can watch a fictionalized version of his journey in the new show Young Rock. The TV series follows him through different phases of his life, with a variety of actors portraying the younger versions of himself.

But the series opens with a shot of Dwayne running a campaign for president in 2032. Does this mean The Rock is running for president in the near future?