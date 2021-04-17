André the Giant’s Daughter Is Helping Keep the Late Wrestler’s Memory Alive

According to CBS Sports , Robin only remembers seeing her dad in person five times before his 1993 death, partly because he had a tense relationship with Robin’s mother, Jean Christensen.

“Maybe had he lived longer, I might have had a closer relationship with him,” Robin said in the 2020 biography The Eighth Wonder of the World, according to The Post and Courier . “Perhaps he would’ve attended my graduation, or been proud of my successes. I’ll never get to really know who he was as a person.”

Nevertheless, Robin is involved whenever her father’s name or likeness is used for a video game or merchandise item, and she has stayed in touch with WWE, according to CBS Sports.