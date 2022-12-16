'Avatar 2': Should You Stick Around for a Post-Credits Scene?

It's no secret that Avatar, directed by legendary Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, is one of the most successful movies of all time. The 2009 title revolutionized cinematic digital storytelling for the better.

In fact, it was such a popular film that when it was re-released in theaters in 2022 (a whole 13 years later!), it became the highest-grossing movie to date, as it accumulated a cool $2,847,397,339. It surpassed Avengers: Endgame and Titanic, which respectively hold the second and third spot on the list, per AS.