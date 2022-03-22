Was John Jacob Astor on the Titanic the Night It Sank? Details

The Titanic's journey-gone-wrong continues to captivate the public. Despite decades of research, there are still so many myths and unanswered questions about what exactly happened that night — and who exactly was on board.

Did you know that a relative of America's first millionaire, per New World Encyclopedia, and his family were on the Titanic as it began to go down under? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the Astor family and their experience on the Titanic.