Karissa and Kristina Shannon Have Publicly Renounced Their Life With Hugh Hefner

"Hef noticed and said, 'Why don’t you slip into something more comfortable?' He pulled out silk pajamas from Italy, and we put them on. He pulled out this big pill like the type a horse would take. It was quaalude, which we found out he used all the time," Kristina added.

As Karissa and Kristina previously claimed — alongside Holly Madison and others, who have similar stories — quaalude tablets were generously doled out at the house.