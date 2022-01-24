A&E's 'Secrets of Playboy' Reveals What We Already Knew — Hugh Hefner Sucked

Hugh Hefner himself once said, "It's good to be selfish, but not so self-centered that you never listen to other people." But one of the things we'll learn about Hefner in A&E's new docuseries Secrets of Playboy, is that he rarely listened to other people, especially if they were saying no. The pajama-clad media mogul died almost five years ago, leaving a sizable fortune (and more than one child) behind. Who inherited all of his money, and what can we expect from this docuseries?