Sam Worthington Plays the Paraplegic Protagonist in James Cameron's 'Avatar'

As we prepare for Avatar: The Way of Water, let's take a trip down memory lane to when Jake was still human.

Before leaving his human body to become one of the Na'vi, Jake was a former U.S. Marine. Sadly, he was discharged from his service after an injury left him paralyzed from the waist down. Although his character was confined to a wheelchair at all times, does Sam Worthington use a wheelchair in real life? Let's find out.