'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Was Filmed in These Fantasy-Like Locations

The The Rings of Power premiere was held on Aug. 30, 2022, at London's Leicester Square. Robert Aramayo, who plays Elrond, Maxim Baldry, who plays Isildur, other series regulars, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, and others were in attendance.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drops on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2, 2022.