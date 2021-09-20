Attention 'Lord of the Rings' Fans, Immerse Yourself in Middle-earth and Travel to Hobbiton

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies brought J. R. R. Tolkien's book series to the big screen. Though there are a lot of CGI sequences throughout the films that helped to create the fantasy world of Middle-earth, production teams also utilized the New Zealand landscape to craft the intricate set designs.

"This is the Middle-earth I had always pictured. How can New Zealand not bewitch anyone who visits?” Sir Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf, said in a press release after filming on location for the iconic movies.

In honor of International Hobbit Day on Sept. 22, 2021, Distractify is taking a look at the on-location set of Hobbiton, which fans are currently able to visit. Whether you want to take pictures in front of Bilbo Baggins' house or tour the local Hobbit pub and have a pint, you can escape into the fantasy world and pretend that you too are living in Middle-earth.

But, be careful of lurking Orcs or goblins that may venture into The Shire. Keep reading to find out more about how you can visit Hobbiton in New Zealand.