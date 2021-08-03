Logo
Home > Tv
Amazon's 'LOTR'
Source: Amazon Studios

Amazon's First Look at New 'Lord of the Rings' Series Has a Few Clues

By

Aug. 2 2021, Published 8:47 p.m. ET

It’s an exciting day for fans of the Lord of the Rings franchise. Amazon released its first photo of the upcoming spinoff series slated to release later in 2022. While very few details are available yet, the first image looks like the Two Trees of Valinor might be in play. And people are very excited because another battle for Middle-earth is upon us.

Article continues below advertisement

Amazon Studios announced a new development for a Lord of the Rings television series in the works. Based on the work of J. R. R. Tolkien and his idea of Middle-earth, the new show would take fans into the world years before The Fellowship of the Ring.

'Lord of the Rings' Cast
Source: New Line Cinema
Article continues below advertisement

The first photo of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel looks like the Two Trees of Valinor.

Amazon shared its first look at the long-anticipated series on Aug. 2. The first season has wrapped up filming in New Zealand, the same location the movie trilogy was shot. While the first photo doesn’t give a whole lot away, there are some hints that fans have been able to pull out of it.

In the first official photo from the upcoming series, we see a mysterious figure in the center wearing a flowy white gown, sort of resembling what the Elves would wear. However, since we can only see the figure from the back, we cannot see much in detail. And so, there’s no hint of the unique Elves’ ears.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

However, the background does give off a clue that could be huge for the new series. It appears to be the Two Trees of Valinor — Laurelin and Telperion — the ancient light sources crafted by the Valar to give light to all Middle-earth before the sun and the moon existed.

Article continues below advertisement

Could these be the fabled trees? In that case, it plays well into the Elf-like figure in the photo since Valinor, the holy place, was home to the angelic and powerful Valar. The Elves lived there in peaceful times as well.

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

If the first look does show the Two Trees of Valinor, this new series takes place much earlier than ‘Lord of the Rings.’

The Lord of the Rings trilogy was set in the Third Age. However, it’s already been revealed that the new series will occur in the Second Age, the period before the whole Gollum, Sauron, ring, and Frodo situation went down.

However, what makes that interesting is that the Two Trees were destroyed a lot earlier than the Second Age. So, either the first episode will give a long flashback to catch the viewers up to the time after the Two Trees, or it starts far earlier than previously revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
The Lord of the Rings Elves
Source: New Line Cinema

The series is set to take place “thousands of years before the events chronicled in J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books,” according to The Verge. “And it will follow characters ‘both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.’”

The new Lord of the Rings series will premiere on Amazon on Sept. 2, 2022, with new episodes rolling out each week.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Um, Where Has Orlando Bloom Been All These Years?

Sean Astin Went Viral for No Reason Other Than That He Is Delightful

Netflix's New Horror Series 'Locke & Key' Is Based off This Frightening Comic

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.