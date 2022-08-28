Netflix's 'Partner Track' Takes Place at a NYC Law Office, but Where Is It Filmed?
The new Netflix show Partner Track combines classic legal drama with a will-they-won't-they romance for fans of The Hating Game and The Good Wife. The show revolves around Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), a mergers and acquisitions lawyer who is desperate to make partner at her firm, Parsons Valentine & Hunt.
The show's setting takes place in New York City, just like the book and author Helen Wan's own experiences as a lawyer. Are the show's filming locations actually in New York? Let's find out.
What are 'Partner Track's filming locations?
While many production companies use other cities, such as Vancouver, to stand in for New York City, that wasn't an issue with Partner Track. According to Deadline, Partner Track was filmed in New York City! Principal photography began in September 2021 and lasted until February 2022, per actress Arden Cho's Instagram.
As for which illustrious locations were used to create a picture-perfect look at character Ingrid Yun's life, The Cinemaholic reports that production was spotted in several locations around Manhattan. Notably, filming reportedly took place at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel at 35 East 76th Street, in and around 6th Avenue and West 27th Street, Park Avenue & East 75th, and Madison Avenue.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Partner Track'?
Following Season 1's release on Aug. 26, 2022, Deadline spoke to Partner Track's executive producer Georgia Lee about the possibility of a second season, and the outlet theorizes that chances are high that Season 2 is on its way. Arden Cho has posted several times on her Instagram about being excited for Season 2, despite the show not yet picked up for a second season by Netflix.
Speaking to Deadline, Georgia herself said, "We don’t have an official pickup yet. I think everyone’s feeling very excited about it. We just started early chatting about season two but yeah, we’re very, very hopeful that we will get to continue to tell the story."
Season 1 of Partner Track ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, including an "off-the-charts-betrayal" between Ingrid and Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood), her ex-flame turned new love interest on the show. Georgia added that while many fans might disagree with the choice, it will be explored in future seasons.
She says, "So I think what we will learn in Season 2 is a little bit more, why would a person like Murphy do that? What in his history has made him like that?"
Fans will have to keep their fingers crossed that the show gets renewed! In the meantime, don't miss out on all the glitz and glamour of New York City by streaming Partner Track Season 1 on Netflix.