We Hope Amazon's New 'Lord of the Rings' Series Will Be One Show to Rule Them All!

A collective gasp was uttered throughout every theater when Cate Blanchett, as Galadriel, first appeared in The Fellowship of the Ring. She was just as Tolkien described her, "the fairest of all Elves," and one of the most powerful. Now, Morfydd Clark will be playing the younger Galadriel in Rings of Power.

Previously Morfydd portrayed Mina Murray in the BBC's Dracula, which means she has a firm grip on what it means to play a strong, mesmerizing character. Hope she learns her Elvish!