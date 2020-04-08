Here's What You Need to Know About Cate Blanchett's Character in 'Mrs. America'

FX and Hulu's new series, Mrs. America , already has people talking. The show, which is a timely distraction, explores the story of the Equal Rights Movement of the 1970s, led by second-wave feminists like Gloria Steinem, Shirley Chisholm, and Betty Friedan, and the backlash that they faced from the conservative women's movement led by Phyllis Schlafly.

One of the most highly anticipated shows of the year, Mrs. America has a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Cate Blanchett (in her first series regular role), Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Tracey Ullman, and more.

And while you may be familiar with most of the iconic women depicted in the show, you may be wondering about the notorious anti-feminist Phyllis Schlafly, who defeated the Equal Rights Amendment and propelled the Republican Party to power.