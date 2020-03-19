"I have to fix things tonight because after the wedding I'm moving to San Fransisco," Sutton (Meghann Fahy) said in a recent The Bold Type episode, and fans have been trying to recover from the shock ever since.

The feminist exemplar has been the go-to source for practical advice and dry witticisms since the Season 1 premiere. Her wedding with Richard (Sam Page) may have been a tough pill to swallow for some, but her moving away is simply unacceptable for many viewers. So, is Sutton really leaving The Bold Type?