From the Night King to Vecna, Meet the Artist Behind Your Favorite Monsters (EXCLUSIVE)

An eminent prosthetic artist with decades of experience under his belt, Barrie was approached by the Duffer Brothers partly because of his success on Game of Thrones.

"I think it was because of our work doing characters like the Night King for Game of Thrones," Barrie explained, telling us that the show creators wanted to make their own "iconic character."

"I think Matt and Ross were quite keen to get their own Night King," he said.