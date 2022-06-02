Here’s How Jamie Campbell Bower Transformed Into Vecna for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

According to Jamie Campbell Bower, about "90 percent" of the transformation involved practical effects. Even Vecna's vines are real, but CGI was used to give them movement.

Prosthetic makeup artist Barrie Gower — who worked on Game of Thrones — told HollywoodLife that the first application took a whopping eight and a half hours to complete. Barrie's team of artists included Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash, Eric Garcia, and Nix Herrera.