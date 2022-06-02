Here’s How Jamie Campbell Bower Transformed Into Vecna for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4
Whether it's 1984 or 2022, horror fans live for an undead being terrorizing a small suburban neighborhood. There's just something so timeless about that concept. From A Nightmare on Elm Street to It to Stranger Things Season 4, these monsters are relentless when it comes to torturing ordinary teenagers.
The latter series features a new veiny humanoid monster named Vecna who feeds on the trauma, pain, and guilt of Hawkins teens (he's clearly been taking notes from Pennywise). And yes, he's named after the sadistic dark wizard from Dungeons & Dragons. But superfans of Netflix's Stranger Things already knew that, as the Demogorgon is, too, named after a malevolent D&D villain.
The Duffer Brothers' beloved show sees actor Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) portray the almighty Upside Down villain in Season 4, and getting into character was quite the process. Not only was the physical transformation hefty, but the mental preparation was equally taxing. Putting yourself inside the mind of a murderous beast is no walk in the park.
Jamie Campbell Bower said the pandemic helped him get into Vecna's state of mind.
We mean this is the absolute best way: Jamie Campbell Bower is a bit of a weirdo, and we adore him for it. When prepping for his dark role, he used his pandemic downtime to go totally method. This involved filling his office with figurines and posters from iconic horror flicks like Hellraiser, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Dracula to spark inspiration.
“For Vecna, there’s this deep, deep, deep resentment. It’s his fuel, so I really had to tap into that, and I consider myself not somebody who holds onto resentment. So, digging that up from within me was quite a lot,” he explained to Variety. “I wouldn’t speak to people. I wouldn’t speak to anybody outside of the Stranger Things world for at least four days before filming anything."
"I would find myself doing some pretty wild stuff," he continued. "If anyone saw me walking around the streets of Atlanta at 2 o’clock in the morning talking to myself, they would understand. I was just bringing up a lot of anger, particularly for Vecna.”
He's nearing a Daniel Day-Lewis level of method acting.
Physically transforming Jamie into Vecna took upwards of seven hours.
We want to commend the Stranger Things team for refusing to rely on CGI when creating Vecna. While computer-generated imagery is a fabulous tool for sci-fi entertainment, it shouldn't be used as a crutch. Makeup artistry and prosthetics have been a foundation of the horror genre since the Nosferatu days of the early 1920s. Keeping that alive is important to SFX artists everywhere.
According to Jamie Campbell Bower, about "90 percent" of the transformation involved practical effects. Even Vecna's vines are real, but CGI was used to give them movement.
Prosthetic makeup artist Barrie Gower — who worked on Game of Thrones — told HollywoodLife that the first application took a whopping eight and a half hours to complete. Barrie's team of artists included Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash, Eric Garcia, and Nix Herrera.
"He’s covered head to toe in prosthetics. There are about 24 to 25 different appliances that sort of overlap each other. Everything’s glued and adhered to the skin with a medical adhesive. It’s made out of silicone rubber, and we have other parts made out of a foam latex, lighter material as well,” Barrie Gower said.
And though some materials were "lighter," cumulatively, the prosthetics were weighty. Specifically, Vecna's head and shoulders weighed “about six to eight kilos," according to Barrie. That's about 13 to 17 pounds.
"And then it’s a full silicone chest, a full silicone back, foam rubber this, that, and the other. It’s an awful lot of weight that he was wearing every single day,” he continued. A mechanical left hand was also utilized.
Jamie — who performed his own stunts — never complained once. He took it like a champ. And after approximately 10 to 12 hours of filming, proper prosthetic removal took one hour.
Because sitting in a chair for eight hours can be a lot, Jamie relied on the power of music to help him escape.
"Music is a big help for me. I find it to be a very visceral experience,” Jamie told Variety. “I had a few records that I was just constantly spinning on repeat as I’d been building the character I’d had on anyway, so there was that, sort of, subconsciousness that was coming through.”
But the endless hours of stillness weren't enough for Jamie to mentally prepare prior to shooting; he asked if he could have an additional half hour to sit in a room alone as Vecna, to soak in the horrific visuals of the final transformation. The PAs kindly obliged.
Well, Jamie's process and the makeup team's talents surely paid off, as Vecna will haunt our dreams for the foreseeable future.
Stranger Things Season 4, Volume One is currently streaming on Netflix.