'Stranger Things' Introduced Youths to Pop Icon Kate Bush — Here's a History of "Running Up That Hill"

It's Max's (Sadie Sink) favorite song, and the first episode showcases her listening to the '80s pop hit on her Walkman, as the tune is significant to her storyline. Season 4 premiered on Friday, May 27, 2022, and by Monday, May 30, "Running Up That Hill" "was No. 1 on the iTunes song chart and No. 13 on Spotify's top 200," per People.

Now that the powerful tune is back in the limelight, let's discuss the history of Kate Bush's beloved single.