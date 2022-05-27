'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode Schedule and More: This One's a Demogorgon-Filled Doozy

It's so easy to sit on the couch, enter a trance, and binge an entire season of your fave series like the mouth breather that you are (Eleven's words, not ours). But considering it could be a number of years until we get a Stranger Things Season 5 (though the Duffer brothers have clarified that the gap between 4 and 5 won't be as painful), we recommend savoring each Demogorgon-filled adventure.

So, how many episodes make up Season 4, and what does the episode release schedule look like? We've got the answers, fellow nerds.