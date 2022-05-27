An Explanation of How Hopper Isn't Actually Dead in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

And at the start of Stranger Things Season 4, we learn that Hopper actually survived the explosion. It turns out, he ran along the steel bridge that surrounded the portal and jumped off just in time to avoid the explosion.

But Russian soldiers captured him and brought them back home when they left Hawkins. Now, Hopper wants to get back home to Joyce and Eleven. He even sends Joyce a Russian doll in the mail with a secret message to let her know he's alive.