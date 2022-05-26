The Kids Are All Grown Up — Here's How Old the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Are in Season 4
Season 1 of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016. Let that sink in. Now, consider that Season 4 was scheduled to drop six years after that. Obviously, the actors who play the kids in the show have grown up considerably and it would be hard for them to realistically play 13-year-olds at this point. So, how old are the kids in Stranger Things Season 4?
When the show began, Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the gang were middle school aged. To be more exact, they were all around 12 years old. Thanks to more seasons rolling out slowly and the real life actors aging and going through growth spurts, the Stranger Things kids look a lot older now. And although time passed more slowly on the show than in real life, Season 4 does account for the growth in the kids.
How old are the kids in 'Stranger Things' Season 4?
Season 4 of Stranger Things takes place in the spring of 1986. That means Eleven, who is said to have been born in 1971 on the show, is 15 in Season 4. Since Eleven is the same age as the other kids in The Party, as it's called, Will, Mike, Dustin, Max, and Lucas are all also 15 years old in Season 4. The older kids are a different story, though.
In Season 3, Steve graduates high school, so he's likely around 19 in Season 4 of Stranger Things. And his Season 3 bestie, Robin, is now 18. Jonathan should be around 18 years old in Season 4 and his sort of / kind of girlfriend, Nancy, is around the same age. Of course the real life actors for the kids in Stranger Things are all older.
The actors in 'Stranger Things' are older than their fictional counterparts.
In real life, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, is 18 years old in 2022. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, is 19, making him four years older than the character he plays.
Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, is also 19 in real life. The actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, is only 17, so he's close enough to his character's on-screen age.
Caleb McLaughlin, on the other hand, who plays Lucas, is 20 years old in real life. And Sadie Sink, a.k.a. Max, is also 20. Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy in Stranger Things, is actually 27 in real life, while Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) is 28. Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, is 23.
And fan favorite Joe Keery, our beloved Steve, is 30 years old. Clearly, though, he can get away with playing a much younger character.
When is 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Part 2?
Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 drops on Netflix on May 27, 2022. And fans won't have to wait long for the second part of the final season. Even though we waited literal years for answers regarding Season 3's ending, Season 4 Part 2 of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on July 1, 2022.
Unfortunately, the second volume has just two episodes, but they're expected to be as epic as the rest of the series.
Watch Stranger Things on Netflix.