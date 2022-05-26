The Kids Are All Grown Up — Here's How Old the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Are in Season 4

In real life, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, is 18 years old in 2022. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, is 19, making him four years older than the character he plays.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, is also 19 in real life. The actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, is only 17, so he's close enough to his character's on-screen age.