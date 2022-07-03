Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' Ends on an Ambivalent Note — Here's What Happens

Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and his sister, Erica (Priah Ferguson), pay a visit to Max. The ending of Season 4 of Stranger Things finds Max in the hospital. She is still battling the coma.

Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) seemingly make up, even though sparks are flying between Nancy and Steve. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven seem to be together. Robin finally gets to talk to her longstanding crush, Vickie (Amybeth McNulty).