Millie Bobby Brown Made a Fortune Through 'Stranger Things' and Her Makeup Line

Young star Millie Bobby Brown began her acting career at the age of nine after guest-starring on shows such as Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, and more. However, her career truly began at the age of twelve when Millie was cast as the lead character in Netflix's science-fiction show Stranger Things.

Millie also has her own cosmetics company called Florence by Mills. The company is named after her grandmother.

Birth date: Feb. 19, 2004

Birth place: Marbella, Andalusia, Spain

Birth name: Millie Bobby Brown

Father: Robert Brown

Mother: Kelly Brown