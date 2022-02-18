Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' Features Quite a Few New Characters — Here's the Low-Down

The countdown officially begins. Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things will only have to wait until May 27, 2022, the release date of Season 4, Vol. I., to find out what Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and the rest of the gang have been up to.

As the new promos tease, a drastic appearance change is one thing the characters share. A decidedly alive Hopper is now rocking a bald, mustache-free look, while Eleven has bangs.

What else is new? Who are the latest additions to the cast of Season 4?