Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' Features Quite a Few New Characters — Here's the Low-Down

Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' Features Quite a Few New Characters — Here's the Low-DownBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 18 2022, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
The countdown officially begins. Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things will only have to wait until May 27, 2022, the release date of Season 4, Vol. I., to find out what Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and the rest of the gang have been up to.
As the new promos tease, a drastic appearance change is one thing the characters share. A decidedly alive Hopper is now rocking a bald, mustache-free look, while Eleven has bangs.
What else is new? Who are the latest additions to the cast of Season 4?
Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' is just around the corner. Who are the latest additions to the cast?
The creators of Stranger Things unleashed several pieces of news on fans in February 2022. As they announced, the release date of Season 4, Vol. I. and II., will befall on May 27, 2022, and July 1, 2022, respectively.
The slightly less great news is that the Duffer brothers seem to be ready to hang up their uniforms. According to The Verge, Season 4 marks the penultimate season of the show, and the story will reach its grand finale with Season 5.
Season 4 features a range of new characters — here's what you should know about them.
Amybeth McNulty, the star of Netflix's Anne With an E, landed a recurring role in Season 4. She is set to portray Vickie, a "fast-talking band nerd" who earns the admiration of one of the heroes. Is love in the air for Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), for instance? Only time will tell.
Grace Van Dien, who previously appeared in Immoral Compass and Greenhouse Academy, will portray the character Chrissy in Season 4 of Stranger Things. Chrissy is a cheerleader with a dark secret to hide.
Meanwhile, Regina Ting Chen landed the role of Ms. Kelly, a guidance counselor committed to providing help for her students. In the past, Regina featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Queen of the South, and Black Lightning.
Jamie Campbell Bower will portray Peter Ballard, a psychiatric hospital employee increasingly unable to tolerate the acts of brutality he has to witness every day. Viewers are bound to recognize Jamie from the Twilight and Fantastic Beasts franchises as well as the miniseries The Prisoner.
Booksmart and American Vandal actor Eduardo Franco is set to portray Argyle, a delivery boy for Surfer Boy Pizza.
Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn steps into the role of Eddie Munson, the leader of the D&D club (aka the Hellfire Club).
Nikola Djuricko portrays Yuri, a smuggler with unparalleled business nous. He might cross paths with Hopper, who appears to start Season 4 of Stranger Things in a prison-style setting in Kamchatka, Russia.
Mason Dye portrays the local pretty boy, Jason Carver, who gets swept up in the latest round of supernatural occurrences.
Into the Badlands' Sherman Augustus is set to portray Lieutenant Colonel Sullivan.
Nightmare on Elm Street actor Robert Englund plays Victor Creel, a murderer now spending his days in the aforementioned psychiatric hospital.
Game of Thrones' Tom Wlaschiha joins Season 4 as Dmitri, a prison guard who becomes friends with Hopper.
Season 4, Vol I. of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix on May 27, 2022. Vol II. arrives on July 1, 2022.