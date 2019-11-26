Netflix Isn't Renewing 'Anne With an E' for Another Season and Fans Are Not Happy

Anyone who's a sucker for a solid period drama like I am has most likely heard the devastating news that Netflix won't be releasing a fourth season of its Canadian original series, Anne With an E. The show, based on the Anne of Green Gables series, was wildly popular for its surprisingly short lifespan amongst literary junkies worldwide.

And since the show had such an expansive and enthusiastic audience, we can't help but wonder why Netflix isn't renewing Anne With an E... so here's absolutely everything we know regarding Netflix's totally unpopular decision.

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

What was the show about? Like I said, Anne With an E was a period series inspired by the classic Canadian literary series you've probably come to know and love, called Anne of Green Gables. According to Netflix, the three-season series delves into a variety of themes, from identity, to racial and gender bias, female empowerment, and bullying.

It tells the story of a bright red-haired 14-year-old girl in the most wholesome way imaginable. Fans find the show to be overall inspiring, heart-warming, and an all-around feel-good watch. But fans really can't figure out why it's coming to an end after only three seasons.

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Why did Netflix decide not to renew Anne with an E? The reason behind its ending is somewhat unclear — according to a press release, the series' executive producer, Moira Walley-Beckett, took to Instagram to release the following statement, expressing obvious disappointment that they decided to end it:

“I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today. I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after three wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show — proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of [Anne With an E] to life," Moira said.

Source: Getty Writer/Showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett attends the CBC World Premiere VIP screening of 'Anne' at TIFF Bell Lightbox on March 16, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images)

Netflix broke the news by thanking the producers, Moira and Miranda de Pencier, as well as the cast and crew. Their statement also expressed excitement for the next and last season, failing to explain why they made their decision. According to a press release, Netflix and CBC issued the following joint statement:

“We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne With an E to viewers around the world. We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey."

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Like I said, fans are enraged. Netflix's decision to forgo renewing the series was not a popular one. In fact, according to a press release, fans have taken to Twitter, using the hashtag #SaveAnneWithAnE in the U.S. and Canada, as well as #RenewAnneWithAnE in the U.K., to express their pure disappointment.

Crafty fans whipped up some custom art demanding a fourth season, per the release, while others brought a viral petition on Change.org to life, which has already garnered upwards of 20,000 signatures. Scroll down to see what angry fans have said on Twitter.

When you loved this season finale but the cancellation announcement happened on the following day #SaveAnneWithAnnE #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/8Elt7CVhc3 — natalia (@tswcutswc) November 26, 2019

Me finishing the finale and then opening Twitter and Instagram and seeing the news #SaveAnneWithAnnE #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/YtaGEeXFu5 — #SaveAnneWithAnE (@ps_alyssa) November 26, 2019