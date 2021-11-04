Netflix Gaming Immerses You Further in Titles Like 'Stranger Things'By Sara Belcher
Nov. 3 2021, Published 9:53 p.m. ET
Media streaming giant Netflix has officially entered the gaming industry. After purchasing video game developer Night School Studio in September, the company has officially launched Netflix Gaming, a new feature available to certain subscribers.
Because of this, many of the company's users can now play games on the Netflix app — here's what you need to know to access Netflix Gaming, including its cost.
Netflix's new Gaming tab allows you to play games through the service.
While Netflix has been bringing you movies and TV shows for years with longtime favorites and originals, the media company is now introducing its own line of video games for you to play. On Nov. 2, the company launched Netflix Gaming, starting with five original games based on some of the network's top titles.
To kick off the debut, you can play Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up starting right now.
Some of these mobile games are inspired by popular titles from the network, like the hit Netflix Original Stranger Things.
Certain games can be downloaded for offline play, allowing you to take your gameplay experience with you wherever you go, regardless of internet connection. Unfortunately, there are certain games that will require an active internet connection to play.
Currently, Netflix Gaming is only available in the Netflix Android app, meaning those who access the service through iOS devices or on their TV or gaming consoles will not be able to play yet.
At this time, it's unclear what direction Netflix will take this new feature or whether other mobile games will be added to its collection. Right now, though, it appears as though the media giant is focusing solely on creating originals for its consumer base.
The company has not yet announced other games it has in development or when we can expect the gaming experience to be available for iOS players, as Netflix has not revealed more information at this time.
It seems as though many of the games Netflix will be offering are meant to bring a more immersive experience to the titles it offers, so at the least expect more content based on its originals in the future.
How much does Netflix Gaming cost?
Probably one of the greatest things about this gaming service is that it comes with your Netflix subscription already — no additional charge. If you have the mobile app for Netflix on your Android device and an active subscription, you can already access the new games on your phone.
Accessing Netflix Gaming works the same as accessing the app for any other reason; multiple members from the same Netflix account can use the gaming feature at once, depending on your subscription's limits.
The company also says that, like the rest of its services, access to these games will not subject you to advertisements, additional fees, or in-game purchases — meaning you can test out the few games available now without shelling out more money.