Netflix Gaming Immerses You Further in Titles Like 'Stranger Things'

Because of this, many of the company's users can now play games on the Netflix app — here's what you need to know to access Netflix Gaming, including its cost.

Media streaming giant Netflix has officially entered the gaming industry. After purchasing video game developer Night School Studio in September, the company has officially launched Netflix Gaming , a new feature available to certain subscribers.

Netflix's new Gaming tab allows you to play games through the service.

While Netflix has been bringing you movies and TV shows for years with longtime favorites and originals, the media company is now introducing its own line of video games for you to play. On Nov. 2, the company launched Netflix Gaming, starting with five original games based on some of the network's top titles. To kick off the debut, you can play Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up starting right now.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Some of these mobile games are inspired by popular titles from the network, like the hit Netflix Original Stranger Things. Certain games can be downloaded for offline play, allowing you to take your gameplay experience with you wherever you go, regardless of internet connection. Unfortunately, there are certain games that will require an active internet connection to play.

Currently, Netflix Gaming is only available in the Netflix Android app, meaning those who access the service through iOS devices or on their TV or gaming consoles will not be able to play yet. At this time, it's unclear what direction Netflix will take this new feature or whether other mobile games will be added to its collection. Right now, though, it appears as though the media giant is focusing solely on creating originals for its consumer base.

Article continues below advertisement

The next company trying to be the Netflix of gaming is - Netflix



Here’s their entire launch line up pic.twitter.com/4ZR0IkGknw — Cartridge Games (@CartridgeGames) November 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

The company has not yet announced other games it has in development or when we can expect the gaming experience to be available for iOS players, as Netflix has not revealed more information at this time. It seems as though many of the games Netflix will be offering are meant to bring a more immersive experience to the titles it offers, so at the least expect more content based on its originals in the future.