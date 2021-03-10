These Popular Video Games Are Slated for TV Adaptations

Longtime gamers know that some of their favorite games are good not just for the gameplay, but for the stories they tell. Consumers turned to video games more than ever before in 2020, leading to a massive boom in the industry and many popular consoles, like the Nintendo Switch, to be sold out for weeks.

Even if you're not a video game buff, there are still many ways to enjoy the stories told in video games, thanks to the numerous adaptations available for streaming.