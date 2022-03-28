Does 'Horizon Forbidden West' Have a PC Release Date?

Sony's PlayStation consoles boast a roster of award-winning exclusive titles like The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn, that keep players returning to the company's consoles. But while many of these games previously were only available to play on certain generations of PlayStation consoles, they have recently begun being made available for PC.

With the release of Horizon Forbidden West, the Zero Dawn sequel, many are wondering if the game will get a release date for the PC.