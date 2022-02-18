You Should Really Consider Playing 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Before 'Forbidden West'

At its core, the Horizon franchise is a story-driven video game series, following protagonist Alloy as she navigates and attempts to rectify the threat the mechanical beasts roaming her world pose to her people.

The franchise's first installment focuses on setting Aloy up as a character, unraveling the mysteries of her birth and place in the Nora tribe, which she had been an outcast of since birth. As we discover more about our lead, we uncover secrets about the mysterious machines.