PlayStation 5 Exclusives Are on Their Way — Here's What's in Store for 2022

Aloy returns in the sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn. In Forbidden West, Aloy travels to the strange new frontier in order to find the source of a plague ravaging the land. Using a variety of weapons and craftiness, Aloy is ready to embark on her journey across the post-apocalyptic techno landscape.

Though initially planned for a 2021 release, Horizon Forbidden West is currently set for release on Feb. 18, 2022. The game will also be playable on the PS4.