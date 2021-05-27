'Horizon Forbidden West' Is Still Slated for a 2021 Release

One of PlayStation's most successful games to date is Horizon Zero Dawn, following outcast Aloy as she attempts to uncover the mysteries of her past. Released in 2017, the title launched in the U.S. on the last day of February and was still the second-most downloaded game for the month, despite having only one day of sales behind it.

In mid-2020, Sony and Horizon Zero Dawn's developer, Guerrilla Games, announced a sequel was in the works, slated for sometime in 2021. Horizon Forbidden West is considered one of the most anticipated PlayStation games for the year, but what is the title's official release date?

What's the release date for 'Horizon Forbidden West'?

Taking place six months after the events in Horizon Zero Dawn, this upcoming sequel follows Aloy as she's traveled west to the ruins of San Francisco to investigate a deadly blight. She sends her trusted friend, Erend, on a mission to retrieve an artifact necessary to their mission, but Erend never returns. Aloy's friend runs into trouble with the Tenakth tribe, a band of people who have managed to find a way to override the beasts known as the "machines" and now use them to their advantage.

This sets up an extra roadblock for Aloy on her journey, and before she can continue, she'll have to save her friend from the tribe — but there are new enemies in her way. Horizon Forbidden West introduces new machines she'll have to study and defeat. The Sunwings dominate the sky, while the Clawstriders and Tremortusks roam on land. Snapmaws and Burrowers infest the waters, making it so there's no easy avenue for Aloy to take.

Sony's State of Play stream on May 27 focused on this new title, giving players the first look at gameplay and the campaign. The company promises that this game will rely heavily on strategy while also offering a variety of new weapons to help players through the game. At this time, there is no set release date, though in a press release Sony promised: "Development is on track and we’ll have an update for you very soon." The title is still expected for 2021.