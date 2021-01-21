Games Coming to the PlayStation 5 in 2021 You Should Definitely Watch For

2020 was a huge year for gaming. With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many people with more free time than they've experienced in a long while, video games became a comfort and distraction in new magnitudes this past year. Whether you were one of the people who obsessively played the new Animal Crossing game when it was released for the Nintendo Switch , or you pulled out an old console gathering dust in your closet, more people than ever are considering themselves gamers.

With the new year, there are new consoles to continue the hype. If you're one of the few people who have managed to get their hands on the ever-elusive PlayStation 5 that was released last November, there are so many new titles coming to the console in the coming year.

Here are just a few of our favorite games coming to the PS5 in 2021.