'Hitman 3' Concludes the World of Assassination Trilogy With New Play Modes

Agent 47 is back for one final campaign in the conclusion to the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy. The video game by IOI will finalize the assassin's story in a journey around the world to fulfill some of his biggest contracts to date.

"When the dust settles, the world he inhabits will never be the same again," the developer wrote in a blog about the title.

Hitman 3 will grace players' consoles and computers very soon, but many are wondering if the title will feature a multiplayer mode.