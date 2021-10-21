6 of the Best Games for the PlayStation 5 You Can Play Right Now

It's been almost a year since the ever-elusive PlayStation 5 was released, and if you've been lucky enough to get your hands on one, then you've had an opportunity to test out the new DualSense controller and everything the 4K graphics have to offer.

While the PS5 comes with a series of PS4 favorites to download and play for free with a PS Plus subscription, there are so many good games made for the console to check out. Here are some of the best PS5 games out right now.