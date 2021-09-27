A PS5 Pro Is Already Rumored to Be in the Works

A PS5 Pro Is Already Rumored to Be in the WorksBy Sara Belcher
Sep. 27 2021, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
Since Sony released the long-awaited PlayStation 5, gamers have been struggling to get their hands on one as international shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic make the console hard to stock.
The PlayStation 5 is one of two current-generation consoles introduced to the market at the end of 2020 (the Xbox Series X/S is the other). The new console from Sony boasts 4K resolution and better graphics than its predecessor.
But despite the PS5 still not being readily available to consumers, it looks as though Sony is already setting its sights on its next console, the PS5 Pro.
There are already rumors circulating as to what a PS5 Pro would look like, and some leaks suggest we could see it hit the markets sooner rather than later. Here's what we know about the rumored console so far.
What is the release date for the PlayStation 5 Pro?
Since the console is only rumored and not yet confirmed by Sony, there is no official release date for the PlayStation 5 Pro. That being said, according to WCCF Tech, we could see the console as soon as 2023.
The outlet, which was the first to report on the leaks surrounding the new device, suggested we could see a PS5 Pro become available in late 2023 or late 2024, just like the PS5 was released in late 2020.
Many were critical of the PS5's design when it was revealed, since the console is significantly bulkier than previous designs from the video game giant. There are rumors the PS5 Pro could be smaller, yet pack a bigger punch than the original PS5, though those design details have yet to be confirmed.
Sony typically releases upgraded models of its consoles a couple of years after the original launches, as the PS4 Pro released three years after the PS4.
The PS5 Pro is rumored to come with 8K gaming graphics and a hefty price tag.
Since the PS5 Pro is still just a rumor, there aren't many details as to what specs the console could have, though many believe it could have 8K graphics — a significant upgrade from the already crisp 4K graphics the PS5 boasts.
Other rumored specs include new CPU/GPU IPs and at least 300W TDP, though again, these are only rumors at this point in time. You can also expect the new console to have a better design than the PS5 (hopefully it's not as hard to store).
But of course, this would come with a significant price increase. The PS5 is already an expensive console, costing $399 for the digital edition and $499 for the disc drive edition. This rumored PS5 Pro would reportedly cost somewhere between $600 and $700, making it a hefty purchase for any gamer.
The current-generation consoles are already an expensive buy for most, but even if the new PS5 Pro doesn't cost almost twice as much as the original, it'll likely see a significant price increase.