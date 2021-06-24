Here's Why It's Still So Hard to Get Your Hands on a PS5

Since Sony's newest console, the PlayStation 5, dropped in November 2020, gamers have been scrambling for a chance to get their hands on one. The console has long been out of stock, and for a time the only way to purchase one on-demand was to pay scalpers' prices on resale sites.

More than six months after the console's release, the PS5 is still next to impossible to get, with many gamers unable to secure an order for one. Why are PS5s still sold out everywhere?