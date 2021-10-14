Tips on Getting a PS5 or an Xbox Series X From Someone Who Eventually Succeeded

Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X are the latest and greatest machines in console gaming. Both consoles boast incredibly short load times for their titles, advanced ray-tracing for better graphics, and several forms of backward compatibility to get the most out of your favorite classic games and the latest exclusive titles. As a result, they're extremely difficult to get.

Both consoles have been plagued by shortages since they launched in November 2020, and it's practically a race to see if you can get your hands on one during their sporadic restocks. In the case of the Playstation 5, there is a continuing global shortage of the system's semiconductor chip, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, this ongoing shortage is projected to continue well into 2022, and neither system will be any easier to get.

I myself was on the search for a PlayStation 5 for more than a month. I saw people who were at it for much longer than I was and are still trying. I was lucky enough to get my hands on one in the time that I did, but I can tell you that it wasn't easy.

If you're still having trouble getting your hands on these next-gen consoles, here are some tips from someone who's been through the same harrowing experience.