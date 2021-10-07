Should You Shell out the Extra Money for the New Nintendo Switch OLED?

During the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020, more people flocked to video games for entertainment than they have in years. Many pulled out old classics from the backs of their closets to revisit some childhood favorites, while others invested in new consoles like the Nintendo Switch , causing games like Animal Crossing to soar in popularity right after launch.

For a time, it was almost impossible to get your hands on either the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch Lite, as the consoles were often sold out in stores as the company struggled to match the supply to the demand.

But now, Nintendo is releasing a new console, the Nintendo Switch OLED model, on Oct. 8. Whether or not you already have a Nintendo Switch, is the new console worth it?