Want the Nintendo Switch OLED? Here Are the Specs You'll Want to Pay Attention To

The Nintendo Switch is receiving its first major hardware upgrade since its release more than four years ago, in the form of the Nintendo Switch OLED. It isn't exactly the " pro model " people were expecting, but it still boasts plenty of new specs to make it stand out from its predecessor.

The original Switch model was released on March 3, 2017. Its innovative and versatile functionality in letting players switch seamlessly between playing handheld or on their televisions was incredibly well-received, and sales for the initial model were exceedingly good.

It's difficult to say if the new OLED model will sell just as well, but the Switch's fancy new upgrades are certainly nothing to scoff at. Here's what you need to know about the OLED Switch's specs — as well as a glimpse into how it compares to the original.